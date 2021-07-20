Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 23.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,349.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

