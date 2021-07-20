AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of AME traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

