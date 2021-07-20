National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,303. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.