Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 923,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 107,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

