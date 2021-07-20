Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

