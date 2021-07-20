Analysts Set Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Target Price at $20.30

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

YSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $7,913,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,208,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

