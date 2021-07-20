ShowHand 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $66,569.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

