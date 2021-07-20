Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,598 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 268,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

