Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $163,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,348. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.09. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

