Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 236,479 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.92% of QUALCOMM worth $1,376,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,299. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

