Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $15.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

AVAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,262. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

