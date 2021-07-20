Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Declines By 42.1%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF remained flat at $$0.55 on Tuesday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

