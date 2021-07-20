Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,498. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

