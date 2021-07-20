Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) PT at $41.40

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Jamf stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 588,270 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,832,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,458,922.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after buying an additional 204,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

