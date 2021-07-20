Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $103.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.90.

Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. 3,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

