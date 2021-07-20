Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $103.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.90.
Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NSP traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. 3,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
