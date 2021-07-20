Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $980.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $980.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $989.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of ST traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 14,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

