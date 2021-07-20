KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

