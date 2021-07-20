State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 287,885 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,885 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $247,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $316.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

