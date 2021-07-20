Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.87. 713,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

