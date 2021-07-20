Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $92.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,103. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.