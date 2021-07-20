Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,047 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,062,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,431. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.