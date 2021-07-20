BSW Wealth Partners Has $632,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 511,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674,460. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

