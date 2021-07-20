Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.66.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

