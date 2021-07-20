Quant Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $72.63 or 0.00244779 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $876.89 million and $22.88 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00875344 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

