GoldFund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. GoldFund has a market cap of $137,174.13 and $57.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 471.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.