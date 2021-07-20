Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.37

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 82641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.26.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

