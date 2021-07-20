Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,043.0 days.
CTTAF traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $158.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.