Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) rose 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.17. Approximately 115,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 62,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.48 million and a PE ratio of -170.00.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

