Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SFE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,067. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

