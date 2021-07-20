Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE SFE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,067. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
