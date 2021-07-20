Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 7,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kraton by 118.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

