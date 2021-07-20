K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.