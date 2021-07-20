Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,851. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

