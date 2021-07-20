IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.63.
TSE IGM traded up C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.44. 163,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.