IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.63.

TSE IGM traded up C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.44. 163,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

