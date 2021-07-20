TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$59.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

