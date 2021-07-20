Leuthold Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.28. 30,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,117. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $141.21 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

