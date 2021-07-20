Leuthold Group LLC Sells 8,537 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,884,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 698,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.