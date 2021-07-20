Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.