Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $627.25 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,623,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,473 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $627,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $7,824,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 227,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.