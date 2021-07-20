Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 543,420 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,139,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 543,420 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.7% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $946,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,299. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

