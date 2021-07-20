Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 179,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,861. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

