Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSPR. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 11,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,633. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

