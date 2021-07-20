IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.35 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $3.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00747366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.