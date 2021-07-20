HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.300-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 billion-$58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.27 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.30-17.10 EPS.

NYSE HCA traded up $26.73 on Tuesday, hitting $244.36. 73,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

