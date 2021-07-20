Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $156,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

