Caxton Associates LP Buys 31,364 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

