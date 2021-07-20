Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.07. 44,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,350,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

