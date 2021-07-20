Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $586.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.34. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

