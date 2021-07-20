Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Drops By 33.2%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 305,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

