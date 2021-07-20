iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,021 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.87. The company had a trading volume of 441,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

