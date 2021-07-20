Chiliz Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $194.05 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

